The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has released the admit card for the written examinations to be held for various posts including Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Account Assistant and Officer Assistant. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website lmrcl.com.

The UP Metro written exams will be held on January 2 and 3, 2023. The UP Metro recruitment drive is being conducted for 142 posts.

The selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process – Written Test followed by Document verification & Medical examination. Candidates after selection may be posted at Lucknow/ Kanpur/Agra or any other city as per administrative requirements.

Steps to download UP Metro admit card 2022:

Visit official website lmrcl.com Go to ‘Careers’ – ‘Recruitment 2022’ Click on the admit card download link Enter User ID and date of birth to login The UP Metro admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UP Metro admit card 2022.

Vacancy details: