Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from December 30 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 30, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 659 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Possess a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) or its equivalent degree from any recognised University/College/Institution in Inda or abroad. Possess valid registration certificate under the Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970 (Section 21).

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The paper will consist of 800 marks. The written examination will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

