Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key for the Forest Guard exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the answer keys along with the model question paper from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Forest Guard exam was conducted on December 11 in two shifts — 10.00 AM 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from December 22 to 24 by paying the fee of Rs 100.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,128 vacancies, out of which 1,047 are for Forest Guard and 87 for the post of Forester.

