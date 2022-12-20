Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant/Upper Division Clerk and Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website isro.gov.in till January 9, 2023.

The ISRO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 522 vacancies.

Vacancy details

Assistant: 339

Junior Personal Assistant: 153

Upper Division Clerk: 16

Stenographer: 14

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 28 years as on January 9, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant/Upper Division Clerk: Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognized University + Proficiency in the use of Computers.

Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer: Graduation with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 OR Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with Minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 + One-year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer + Proficiency in the use of Computer.

Selection process

A written test, followed by skill test. Final selection will be based on marks scored in the written test from among the candidates who qualify in the skill test.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for each application.

Here’s ISRO recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for ISRO recruitment 2022:

Visit official website isro.gov.in Go to ‘Careers’ – ‘Advt No. ISRO:ICRB:02(A-JPA):2022’ – click on the apply online link Apply for the desired post, fill application form Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for ISRO recruitment 2022.