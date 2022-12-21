Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the mark sheet/scorecard for various posts of the ESI Exam, Steno ASI Exam, and Range Officer of Forests Exam. Eligible candidates can check and download their scorecard from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The link will be available till January 4, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies of Range Officers of Forest, 133 Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector posts, and 212 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts.

Steps to check the mark sheet

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on mark sheet/ scorecard link Click on the relevant post and key in your login details Submit and check the mark sheet Download for future reference

