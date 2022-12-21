Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the exam timetable for TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year board exams 2023. Students can check the exam timetable at the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Intermediate Public Examination (IPE March 2023) for 1st year students will be held from March 15 to April 3, 2023. The TS Inter 2nd year exam will be held from March 16 to April 4.

Wheras the practical exams for both General and Vocational course will be conducted between February 15 and March 2 including Sundays in two sessions i.e., Morning session from 9.00 AM to 12 noo and afternoon session from 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

Here’s direct link to TS Inter exam timetable 2023.