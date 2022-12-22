Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Junior Executive through GATE. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at www.aai.aero till January 21, 2023.

The AAI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 596 vacancies, of which 62 vacancies are for the post of Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil), 28 for Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical), 440 for Junior Executive (Electronics) and 10 for Junior Executive (Architecture). The pay scale is Rs 40,000–1,40,000 (E-1).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Maximum age limit is 27 years as on January 21, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Candidates must have cleared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE exam in the years 2020 or 2021 or 2022.

Educational Qualification Name of Post Educational Qualification Corresponding GATE Paper Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Civil Engineering Junior Executive (Engineering Electrical) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electrical Electrical Engineering Junior Executive (Electronics) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electronics/ Telecommunications / Electrical with specialization in Electronics Electronics and Communication Engineering Junior Executive (Architecture) Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and registered with Council of Architecture Architecture and Planning

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 300. SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates are exempted.

Steps to apply for AAI JE recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the registration link against “RECRUITMENT OF EXECUTIVES THROUGH GATE”

Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

