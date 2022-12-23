West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the online application process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (WBJEE 2023) today, December 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in till January 20, 2023.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023. Paper I (Mathematics) is scheduled to be conducted from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be held in 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The result will be declared in the 3rd week of May.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The lower age limit is 17 years and the upper age limit is 25 years as on December 31, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Applicant must be a citizen of India or OCI (subject to approval of the Competent Authority). OCI candidates will be eligible for only Unreserved seats in All India quota. Candidates must have passed 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination before 2023 or appearing in 12th standard (10+2) or its equivalent examination in 2023.

Application Fee

The application fee for WBJEE 2023 is Rs 500 for General category candidates and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B category candidates, plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable. SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates availing of the concession will have to upload/submit respective certificates in given formats at the time of counselling, failing which his/her candidature will be cancelled.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for WBJEE 2023

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for WBJEE-2023” Register and login to apply for the examination Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2023.

About WBJEE 2023

WBJEEB is conducted for admissions into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.