Forest Research Institute (FRI) has started the online application process for recruitment to various Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at fri.icfre.gov.in till January 23, 2023.

The Computer Based Examination (Stage-I) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in February 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 72 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Technician (Field/Lab Research): 23

Technician (Maintenance): 06

Technical Assistant (Para Medical): 07

Lower Division Clerk: 05

Forest Guard: 02

Steno Grade II: 01

Store Keeper: 02

Driver Ordinary Grade: 04

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 22

The applicants should not be less than the age of 18 years, whereas the minimum age limit for Technical Assistant posts is 21 years. The candidates applying for the posts of Technician and Technical Assistant should not be more than the age of 30 years. The upper age limit for other posts is 27 years.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale, exam schedule and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The candidates from Gen/OBC/EWS category will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website fri.icfre.gov.in Click on “Click Here To Apply for “Group- C Recruitment 2022” Register and apply for the vacancies fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.