The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has started the online application process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE 2023). Aspirants can apply on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in till January 20 upto 6.00 PM.

The WBJEE 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday) in an OMR-based mode. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

The WBJEE admit cards will be available for download from April 20 onwards.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B category.

Here’s WBJEE 2023 Information bulletin.

Here’s WBJEE 2023 schedule.

Steps to apply for WBJEE 2023:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for WBJEE 2023” link Register yourself by clicking on “New Candidate Registration” Login and apply for the exam Pay the fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for WBJEE 2023.