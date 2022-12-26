Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Hostel Welfare Officer, Warden, Matron and Lady superintendent. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from January 6, 2023 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 27, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 581 vacancies, of which 549 vacancies are for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer, 8 Warden, 5 Matron and 19 Lady superintendent Children Home. The recruitment examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted in August 2023.

Here’s TSPSC recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduation degree.

Selection process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

Fee

Each applicant must pay Rs 200 and Rs 80 towards the online application processing fee and examination fee, respectively.