The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the exam dates for various vacancies of Clerks. The exams will be held in the months of January and February 2023. Candidates can check the exam calendar at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk cum Date Entry Operator exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on December 4 but was postponed. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 938 vacancies for the post of Clerk cum Date Entry Operator under Advt No 03/2022.

The PSSSB Clerk Legal exam is being conducted for a total of 283 vacancies.