Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry), Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), Joint Assistant Director and Assistant Labour Commissioner posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in till January 12, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale and other details available in the official website below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill in the details Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.