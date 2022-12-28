The Indian Navy will today, December 28, close the online application window for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23 entry. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1500 vacancies, of which 1400 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR) – 01/2023 batch and 100 for Agniveer (MR) – 01/2023 batch.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate should be born between 01 May 2002 – 31 Oct 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification:

Agniveer (MR) – 01/2023 batch: Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Agniveer (SSR) – 01/2023 batch: Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Application Fee

An examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Steps to apply for SSR, MR 01/2023 batch

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR AGNIVEER 01/23” Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process of the Agniveer (SSR)/ (MR) - 01/2023 batch will include three stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Initial Medical’ and Final Recruitment Medical Examination.

