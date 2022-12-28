Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Civil Judge. As per the notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 26, 2023, in three districts — Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai and Raipur.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the application process is underway on Commission’s official website. Candidates can apply till December 31, 2022. The application correction window will open on January 1 and 2, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Application Fee

No application fee for domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh and Rs 400 for out-of-state applicants.

Steps to apply for Civil Judge posts 2022

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” against CIVIL JUDGE-2022 posts Click on registration link, create profile and login to the portal Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Judge 2022 posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.