Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Welfare Extention Officer (WEO) 2021. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 30, 2022. The exam was conducted from December 17 to 23, 2022.

“Unsolicited queries/objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Welfare Extention Officer as Initial Appointees under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WEO 2021 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the prelim exam, main exam and viva voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.