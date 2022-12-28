The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the hall tickets for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) January 2023 session. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website icsi.edu Click on “Latest@ICSI” Now click on “Students—Download Admit Card for CSEET January 2023 to be held on 07th January 2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.