ICSI CSEET January 2023 admit card released; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2023.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website icsi.edu
- Click on “Latest@ICSI”
- Now click on “Students—Download Admit Card for CSEET January 2023 to be held on 07th January 2023”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.