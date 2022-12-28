Odisha Police Recruitment Board has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Constables (Civil) in the 34 police districts and the Commissionerate Police in the State. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website odishapolice.gov.in from December 30 to January 21.

The Odisha Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 4790 posts of constables. The Written Test in OMR mode is likely to be conducted in the month of February 2023 at 35 districts / establishments in Odisha.

Here’s Odisha Police recruitment 2023 indicative notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-23 years as of January 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved candidates.

Educational qualification: Class 12 pass and be able to speak, read and write Odia.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification available on the official website.

Selection procedure

The Selection Board will hold an open competitive written examination. Qualified candidates will then appear for Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.

Exam fee

There is no examination fee for any candidate.