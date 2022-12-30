The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conclude the online application process today for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the test upto 5.00 PM at afcat.cdac.in.

“Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in January 2024 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch),” reads the notification.

Candidates applying for the flying branch should be between the age of 20 years to 24 years, whereas the age limit for the candidates applying for Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches is between 20 years to 26 years as on January 1, 2024. Candidates can check more details on physical/ medical standards, educational qualifications and selection procedure available in the notification.

A total of 258 vacancies have been notified.

Vacancy Details

Flying: 10

10 Ground Duty (Technical): AE (L)-97, AE (M)-33

AE (L)-97, AE (M)-33 Ground Duty (Non-Technical): Weapon Systems (WS) Branch-17, Admin-48, LGS-21, Accts-13, Edn-10, Met-09

Here’s IAF AFCAT 01/2023 notification.

Fee

Candidates registering for AFCAT entry will have to pay an amount of Rs 250 as examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2023

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in Go to ‘Candidate Login’ – ‘AFCAT 01/2023’ Click on ‘New Registration’ and create profile Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2023.