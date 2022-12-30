The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Jr. Divn.) in West Bengal Judicial Service. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2022 on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from January 10 onwards. The last date to apply for the examination is January 31, 2023, upto 3.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to able to make changes to their application forms from February 8 to 15, 2023, upto 3.00 PM.

“Before applying for the post, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per ‘ONE TIME REGISTRATION ’ scheme through the same website. Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e. https://wbpsc.gov.in ) need not enroll once again,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 23 years to 35 years as on December 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognized by the State Government or the Central Government. Enrolment as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India on the date of advertisement for the examination. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali). More details are available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 210. The SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee. OBC candidates are, however, required to pay usual fee as aforesaid. No exemption of fee is available to SC and ST candidates of other states.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of — Preliminary Examination (MCQ Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type – Written), and Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination will be held in Kolkata (Code – 11) and Darjeeling (Code – 12) in March 2023 or thereabout. Only candidates of Kalimpong District and three Hill Sub-divisions of Darjeeling, viz., Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at Darjeeling Centre. The Final Written Examination will be held at Kolkata in May 2023 or thereabout. The personality test will be held thereafter in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, in Kolkata.