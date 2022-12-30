The State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the online application deadline for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) on regular/contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at sbi.co.in till January 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 SCO posts.

Candidates can check the pay scale, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notifications below:

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR/CONTRACT BASIS” post

Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

