Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts under Group-III Services in different departments. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from January 24 to February 23, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1365 vacancies. Candidates will be able to check the breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, community, educational qualifications and other details available in the detailed notification.

“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available on Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 24/01/2023,” reads the notice.

