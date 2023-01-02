The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to various teaching and non-teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The recruitment examination schedule will be announced later. The test will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organization.

“KVS invites applications from Indian Citizens for filling up the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT ( Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to apply online through the KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in. No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 13000+ vacancies. Applicants can check the educational qualification, pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 2300, whereas Rs 1500 is applicable to Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT (Music), Assistant Section Officer, and Hindi Translator posts. The examination fee of Rs 1200 is applicable to Senior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Junior Secretariat Assistant posts.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in Click on the application links available under Announcements link Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

