Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will tomorrow, January 3, release the admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023). Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur. The admit card will be made available to download from January 3rd onwards. The result will be available on March 16, 2022.

The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Date (Day) Time (IST) Activities/Paper Saturday, 4th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CS 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AR, ME Sunday, 5th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) EE, ES, XH 02:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) BM, CY, EC Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF Sunday, 12th February 2023 09:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CE1, ST 02:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) CE2, MN

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in Click on GATE 2023 admit card link (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.