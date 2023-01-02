Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the deadline to apply online for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022 only for those candidates who have done fee payment but could not submit their application. Such candidates can apply for the examination on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till January 10.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Candidates are advised to check the deadline extension notice carefully for more details.

Here’s BPSC 68th notification 2022.

Steps to apply for BPSC 68th recruitment 2022