National Institute of Design (NID) has released the admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 Prelims examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website admissions.nid.edu.

The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023. NID is conducting the examination for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) / Master of Design (M.Des) programmes offered at NID campuses across the nation.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for DAT Prelims 2023-24” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.