The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the official notification for the State Engineering Service Exam 2022. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from January 16 to February 15. The corrections window will be open till February 17.

The MPPSC SES Exam 2022 will be conducted for recruitment to 18 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), 17 AE (Mechanical) and 1 AE (Electrical).

Here’s MPPSC AE notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in a relevant field (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical).

Exam pattern

The MPPSC SES exam will consist of prelim exam and personality test.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.