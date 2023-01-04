The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The applicants will be able to download their intimation letter from January 25 onwards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on Inspector of Legal Metrology admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.