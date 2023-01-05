The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the result of the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can check and download the IBPS PO Main result from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS PO Main exam 2022 was held in November. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview/personality test round.

Candidates can download their results till January 16.

Steps to check IBPS PO result 2022:



Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the result link for CRP-PO/MTs-XII

Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS PO Mains result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Mains result 2022.

The IBPS PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 6432 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.