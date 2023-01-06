Allahabad High Court has released the answer keys for the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2023 for Group D and Group C posts. Candidates can download their scanned O.M.R sheet and Provisional Answer Keys from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The Allahabad HC exams for Group D and Group C was conducted on December 17 and 18, 2022 respectively, in different Cities/Districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh.



Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key between January 5 and 6. Candidates shall be required to pay online an amount of Rs 500 per answer key challenged as a processing fee.

“Challenges made by the candidates to any Answer Key will be verified by the NTA with the help of a Panel of Subject Expert(s). If the challenge to any Answer Key is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/ Final Answer Key, the Result will be prepared,” said the notice.

The Allahabad HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2720 vacancies, of which 1021 vacancies are for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts and 1699 for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts.

Here’s Allahabad HC answer key notice.