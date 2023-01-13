Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will today, January 13, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of District Educational Officer (Group – I C Services) in the School Education Department. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The application correction window will open from January 18 to 20, 2023. The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 9, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

Educational Qualification

A Master’s Degree of any University recognized by the University Grants Commission in the State or a Degree of equivalent standard in any one of the following subjects with not less than 50% of Marks in the Master’s Degree Examination in any one of the following subjects:- Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Economics, Geography, History, Commerce, Tamil and English.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2022



Visit the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

