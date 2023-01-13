The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2022. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 198 candidates have been finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

“The list of 117th Short Service Commission (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s),” reads tthe notification.

Steps to check UPSC CDS 1 result 2022:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 (OTA)” under What’s New section

The UPSC CDS 1 final result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CDS 1 final result 2022.