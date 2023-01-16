Today, January 16, is the last date to apply for the post of Technician (Mechanical / Electrical / Instrumentation) Trainee in Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) Mumbai. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rcfltd.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 66 vacancies, of which 38 vacancies are for the post of Technician (Mechanical) Trainee, 16 for Technician (Electrical) Trainee, and 12 for Technician (Instrumentati on) Trainee.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 29 years for the unreserved/EWS category, 34 years for SC / ST and 32 years for OBC category as on December 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Technician (Mechanical) Trainee: Full time and regular three years’ diploma in (Mechanical/Allied branches of Mechanical) Engineering/Technology and successful completion of one-year training (BOAT) under the Apprentices Act-1961 (Amendment 1973). More details in the notification.

Technician (Electrical) Trainee: Full time and regular Three Years’ Diploma in (Electrical/Allied branches of Electrical) Engineering/Technology and successful completion of one-year training (BOAT) under the Apprentices Act-1961 (Amendment 1973). More details in the notice.

Technician (Instrumentation) Trainee: Full time and regular B.Sc.(Physics) Degree with Chemistry as one of the subjects during any of the 3 years course of B.Sc. Degree and passing of The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) examination in the Instrument Mechanic (Chemical Plant) i.e. IM(CP) Trade. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 700. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female category candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website rcfltd.com Go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on the Technician (Mechanical / Electrical / Instrumentation) Trainee application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.