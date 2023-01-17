Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the Combined Competitive Examination 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website apsc.nic.in from January 21 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam and pay the fee is February 10 and February 12, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 38 years of age on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the relaxation details available in the notification below:

Here’s the revised notification.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must hold a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Government.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/Ex-Servicemen (general) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC including ex-servicemen. Women candidates including ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written and Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.