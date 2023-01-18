The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Exam City Intimation Slip for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1. Candidates can download the slip from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 Session-1 is scheduled to be conducted in CBT mode from January 24 to 31, 2023. The tests will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip using their Application No. and Date of Birth and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

The JEE Main admit card is expected to be released soon.

Steps to download JEE Main intimation slip:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Exam City Intimation Slip’ and click on the link

Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The JEE Main intimation slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download JEE Main exam city slip.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.