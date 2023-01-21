The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 or JEE Main 2023 Session 1. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Session 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2023. JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

“The admit cards of candidates for 25th January i.e day 2 will be released tomorrow and for other dates will be released subsequently. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2023 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking of JEE (Main) Session 1 – 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card along with an undertaking, for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 – Download Admit Card (24.01.2023)”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.