Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 12 from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM at 805 exam centres in 38 districts.

Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in from January 28 onwards.

Here’s the official notification.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.