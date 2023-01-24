The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has extended the online application deadline for TISSNET 2023 for admission to MA programmes till January 28. Interested candidates can submit their applications for the academic year 2023-24 at the TISS website admissions.tiss.edu.

Candidates can apply for a maximum of three programmes across any two of the TISS Campuses. The application fee for each study programme is Rs 1000.

The TISS National Entrance Test (NET) will be computer-based and will be conducted on February 25 at different centres in the country. E-admit cards/hall tickets will be available for download from February 16. The date of the results is yet to be notified.

As per the TISSNET schedule, an online pre-admission orientation programme for SC/ST/OBC/Minority and PWD candidates will be held at Mumbai/Tuljapur/Hyderabad and Guwahati campuses on January 30 and 31.

Steps to download TISSNET admit card 20212:

Visit TISS admissions website admissions.tiss.edu Go to apply now and register Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download copy an take a printout.

Here is the direct link to register for TISSNET 2023.