Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow will soon release the admit card for the post of Nursing Officer. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website sgpgims.org.in from February 4, 2023, onwards. Eligible candidates can download

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 18, 2023. The medium of computer-based tests/exams will be in English language only.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sgpgims.org.in On the homepage, click on Nursing Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.