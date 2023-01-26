The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the final answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) October 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET 2022 examination was conducted on December 3 and 4 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM.

KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

Steps to download KTET October 2022 answer key

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on “RECTIFIED ANSWER KEY OCTOBER 2022” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.