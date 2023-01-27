Indian Post has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till February 16, 2023. Applicants will be able to edit their forms from February 17 to 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40889 vacancies in different circles.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on February 16, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. Knowledge of computer, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is required.

Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register yourself and proceed with application Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

