Today, January 28, is the last date to apply for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialist posts under various Departments, Government of Odisha 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 88 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Artist: 01

Assistant Fodder Development Officer: 02

Assistant Programme Coordinator: 01

Inspector, Legal Metrology: 26

Laboratory Assistant: 01

Senior Laboratory Assistant: 01

Senior Economic Investigator: 26

Accounts Assistant: 01

Announcer: 02

Junior Librarian (Information and Public Relations Department): 01

Junior Librarian: 09

Market Intelligence Inspector: 15

Scribe: 02

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification.

Steps to apply for CGL Exam 2022

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination application link

Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.