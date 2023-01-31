Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Department) Scrutiny Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from February 1 to 3, 2023, by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge. The exam was conducted on August 29 and 30, 2023.

Direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on ARO answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Model Answer Key for A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Agriculture Chemistry)

Model Answer Key for A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Agronomy)

Model Answer Key for A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Plant Pathology)

Model Answer Key for A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Horticulture)

Model Answer Key for A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Entomology)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.