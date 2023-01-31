Central Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Chief Manager Scale IV (Mainstream) and Senior Manager Scale III ( Mainstream). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in till February 11, 2023.

The online examination and the interview round are tentatively scheduled to be conducted in March 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Chief Manager Scale IV (Mainstream) and 200 for Senior Manager Scale III ( Mainstream) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for Chief Manager posts should not be more than the age of 40 years, whereas the upper age limit for Senior Manager posts is 35 years as on December 31, 2022. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation (in any discipline). CAIIB & Higher qualifications will be given preference.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 850. Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY” under RECRUITMENT OF CHIEF MANAGERS IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE IV AND SENIOR MANAGERS IN MIDDLE MANAGEMENT GRADE SCALE III IN MAINSTREAM Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CM and SM posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be done through on-line written test and personal interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.