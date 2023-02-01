Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer under Advt No. 1 of 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 posts of Medical Officer, Group-A (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana. The scale of pay is FPL-10 (Rs 56,100).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 to 35 years as on February 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Medicine and Surgery of a recognized University. Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric standard or Higher Education. (Preference shall be given to candidate having MD/I4S degree/PG Diploma recognized by MCI.)

HPSC MO recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No 1/2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

HPSC MO recruitment 2023.