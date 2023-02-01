HPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2023 application ends today; here’s apply link
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer under Advt No. 1 of 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in.
The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 posts of Medical Officer, Group-A (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana. The scale of pay is FPL-10 (Rs 56,100).
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 22 to 35 years as on February 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Graduate in Medicine and Surgery of a recognized University. Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric standard or Higher Education. (Preference shall be given to candidate having MD/I4S degree/PG Diploma recognized by MCI.)
Here’s HPSC MO recruitment 2023 notification.
Application Fee
For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.
Steps to apply for HPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
- O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab
- Click on the application links available against Advt No 1/2023
- Register and login to apply
- Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference