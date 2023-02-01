Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of the Statistical Officer screening test 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 86 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The interview dates will be released in due course of time.

The Commission aims to fill up 43 SO vacancies through this recruitment.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Screening Result Preamble (Qualified for Interview) for Statistical Officer 2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SO 2021 screening test result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.