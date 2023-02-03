Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Assistant Director (Law) skill test schedule. As per the notification, the skill test is scheduled to be conducted on February 2, 2023, from 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM. The test will be held at Driems Academic Block-I, Tangi, Cuttack, 754022, Odisha.

Applicants will be able to download their admission certificates from the official website opsc.gov.in from February 6, 2023, onwards. A total of 268 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the skill test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies.

Steps to download the skill test admission certificate

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Director (Law) skill test admission letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admission certificate Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.