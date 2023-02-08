Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the various posts under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in till February 22.

The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 316 vacancies. These include 262 posts of Constable of Police (Communication) 3 posts of Constable (Driver), 9 posts of Constable (Dispatch Rider), 2 posts of Constable (Handymen), 14 posts of Constable (Messenger) & 3 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO and 1 post of Sub-Officer & 39 posts of Emergency Rescuer. The pay scale of Rs 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: For the posts of Sub-Officer- 20 to 24 years and other posts- 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C or equivalent from Govt. recognized Board or Council.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Qualified candidates will be called for written test and oral/ viva voce.

Application fee

There is no application fee.

Steps to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2023.