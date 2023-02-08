Today, February 8, is the last date to apply for Joint Entrance for admission in to MCA course (JECA) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in upto 5.30 PM.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 8, 2023. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to JECA 2023 Information Bulletin.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for general category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B category.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JECA” Click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JECA 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.