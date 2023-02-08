Indian Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (SO) Positions in Scale I, II, III and IV in various specializations. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website indianbank.in from February 16, 2023.

The last date to apply for the posts is February 28, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 203 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Financial Analyst (Credit Officer): 60

Risk Officer: 15

IT/Computer Officer: 23

Information Security: 07

Marketing Officer: 13

Treasury Officer (Dealer for Treasury): 20

Forex Officer: 10

Industry Development Officer: 50

HR Officers: 05

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other applicants.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of shortlisting of applications followed by interview or Written/ Online Test followed by Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.